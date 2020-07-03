UrduPoint.com
Google Seeks Clarification On French News Rights Ruling

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:21 PM

Google seeks clarification on French news rights ruling

Google said Friday that it has sought clarification of the ruling that it negotiate with French news publishers to reach a deal on paying them to display their news content

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Google said Friday that it has sought clarification of the ruling that it negotiate with French news publishers to reach a deal on paying them to display their news content.

"We have decided to appeal because we need some legal clarity on parts of the order," a spokeswoman for the US tech giant said.

"Of course, the priority for us is to continue engaging with French publishers on a path forward," she added.

France's competition regulator issued a preliminary ruling in April that Google must start paying media groups for displaying their content, ordering it to begin negotiations.

The appeal does not challenge the ruling, but seeks guidance on its implementation.

Talks under way aim to reach a deal by September, with the interim arrangements set to last until the regulator eventually makes a final ruling.

The competition regulator confirmed it had received the appeal from Google, withoutproviding any details.

