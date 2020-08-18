Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself with the Availability of Pakistan’s No. 1 Payments App Easypaisa

Headline 02: HUAWEI AppGallery Further strengthens its Financial Apps Suite with Easypaisa

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020) HUAWEI AppGallery, the world’s top third app marketplace is growing by leaps and bounds. Since its global launch in April 2018, the AppGallery is available in over 170 countries/regions, with 420 million monthly active users globally as of March, 2020. In Pakistan alone, Huawei has been bringing the top 100 apps based on user reviews on its AppGallery, with the most recent addition of Pakistan’s No. 1 Payments App Easypaisa.

The inclusion of Easypaisa on the HUAWEI AppGallery had long been anticipated. Now, Huawei users can access their Easypaisa wallet and do all their expense transactions, pay bills, accept remittances – to truly adopt a digital way of life. The arrival of Easypaisa heralds a feat as the HUAWEI AppGallery advances on porting leading financial apps from Pakistan on its marketplace.

As Pakistan’s No. 1 Payments App Easypaisa went live on the HUAWEI AppGallery, Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan observed: “Our consumers have shown a growing interest in the HUAWEI AppGallery by using it to download apps, and revel in the true Huawei experience. The HUAWEI AppGallery has swiftly grown to become the top third app marketplace around the world, bolstered by Huawei’s global domination as the No. 01 smartphone brand in Q2 2020. In Pakistan alone, we have seen more and more people use the HUAWEI AppGallery to not only get their favourite apps, but also submit their wish lists for apps to be ported to the platform. Therefore, we are elated to bring Pakistan’s leading digital payment platform Easypaisa on the AppGallery to give our consumers a remarkably convenient experience.”

Huawei has been hard at work to bolster its AppGallery for its consumers, while the applications on the platform got a total download of 210 billion times within 2019.

Consequently, the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem has achieved rapid growth globally. By July 2020, Huawei has over 700 million monthly active device users. The number of registered developers worldwide has reached 1.6 million while more than 81,000 applications have integrated with HMS Core.

While sharing his thoughts on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO of Telenor Microfinance Bank remarked: “Being Pakistan’s No. 1 Payments App means that we are available to anyone who wishes to gain access to the Easypaisa wallet. Therefore, our inclusion on the HUAWEI AppGallery is synced with our aim to increase the Easypaisa customer base, of which we saw a notable growth in the year 2019 with 6.4 million mobile wallet users. The collaboration between Telenor Microfinance Bank and Huawei proclaims our growing relationship with the latter’s consumer base – a bond that we look forward to nurture, much like the association with all our customers across Pakistan.”

Huawei also debuted their Petal Search Widget – Find Apps, which is already available for download via HUAWEI AppGallery. The new search tool offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million apps – with convenience and ease to download and install them right away. This search tool is the one-stop solution for all your application needs on a Huawei device. You can find apps like HBL, Daraz, ARY News, Askari Bank, Geo News, My Zong, Hum TV, Zameen, Pakistan Railways and much more! Meanwhile hundreds of major new apps continue to be added to the AppGallery every week.