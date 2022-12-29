How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakistan

TECNO is a brand known for introducing the most technologically advanced yet sleek-looking devices in various price segments, catering to different audiences

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022) TECNO is a brand known for introducing the most technologically advanced yet sleek-looking devices in various price segments, catering to different audiences. TECNO has introduced a slew of gaming smartphones to camera-focused devices, which have caused an uproar in the international market and Pakistan!

TECNO's Phantom X2 has yet to hit the Pakistani market, and we are sure it will be a clear winner in its price category. The Phantom X2 offers innovative technology, which is what users in Pakistan expect from TECNO but on a budget! This premier-looking smartphone will offer you all the latest goodies and features without draining your account! TECNO's motto, "Stop at Nothing," is evident in this device!

TECNO has ruled social media in Pakistan as well, which the launch of its first device this year, the SPARK 8C! The campaigns generated views in millions across Tiktok and Instagram social media platforms. TECNO successfully engaged over 80 influencers to help promote the brand and get the message to the masses about the device! The Spark 8C was such a magnificent device for the users that it was unboxed live at an event by the leading Tech YouTuber Videowalisarkar. This event, of course, attracted a lot of media attention and generated a lot of hype for the spark 8C online.

TECNO prides itself on being a brand that listens to the community and aims to develop devices that add value to its customers.

In the same spirit, TECNO gathered funds, bought supplies, and helped distribute them to the Flood-Hit areas of Pakistan to minimize the devastation caused by the calamity.

TECNO rocked the Pakistani market when it introduced the Camon 19 Pro Series in Pakistan. This device featured some of the most advanced camera setups in its price range and sleek looks. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition was also launched, which could change the color of its back and was inspired by Mondrian Art. TECNO collaborated with a leading Fashion Label, By the Way (BTW), and launched winter clothes whose designs and colors inspired the Mondrian artworks!

Influencers were invited, styled in BTW Clothing, and pictures were taken with their stylish Camon 19 Pro Mondrian editions. Furthermore, a wedding DVC shot showed the beauty of the Camon 19 series and how it is one of the most eye catchy smartphones in the market.

The ladder of success does not end here! The Camon 19 Pro Series won 2 international awards for its design i.e IF and Muse award for breaking the barriers in the style industry.

TECNO collaborated with DARAZ on its 11:11 and 12:12 sales to offer huge discounts and deals on its smartphone to give back to its loyal fan base in Pakistan! TECNO, as expected, performed amazingly well in the flash sale and successfully demonstrated how it would be the leading consumer brand in Pakistan in 2022.