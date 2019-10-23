UrduPoint.com
Huawei Hits 200 Mln Smart Phone Sales

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:21 PM

Chinese tech giant Huawei had sold more than 200 million smart phones in 2019 by Tuesday, the company announced Wednesday

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):Chinese tech giant Huawei had sold more than 200 million smart phones in 2019 by Tuesday, the company announced Wednesday.

The news came 64 days faster than last year to surpass the same threshold, He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone product line, told a press conference.

Huawei recently launched several new 5G phones, speeding up its efforts in 5G market layout. The fold-able Huawei Mate X is expected to be launched on Nov. 15, He said.

Huawei's sales revenue rose 24.4 percent year on year to 610.8 billion yuan (about 86 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2019, according to the company's quarterly financial statement.

