HUAWEI P30 Pro Now Comes with HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite for Free

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) The HUAWEI P30 Series has been immensely popular since its launch. Much of the fame centers on the 50x camera zooming capabilities and spectacular Night Mode shots. Coupled with its exquisite design and innovative technology, everyone crammed to get their hands on this range of smartphones. Now, Huawei has brought an exciting package for those who love photography and music by giving out free HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite with the purchase of HUAWEI P30 Pro.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite give you a truly terrific wireless experience. Taking design inspiration from golf clubs, it gives a premium finish and classy look. It connects seamlessly from the moment its charging case is opened*, and has embedded infra-red sensors that detect when the earbud is out and auto-pause the music. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite are perfect for workouts being water and sweat resistant. Packing a stunning sound quality, the double-tap controls take calls and play music effortlessly giving a 90-minute playtime with just a 15 minute charge, and a 12-hour playtime with the charging case.

On the other end, the flagship smartphone HUAWEI P30 Pro has been globally recognized for its groundbreaking camera technology. Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) awarded HUAWEI P30 Proas the “Best Photo Smartphone” at their general assembly. Additionally, European Image and Sound Association (EISA) named HUAWEI P30 Pro as “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020” for the second year in a row.

Moreover, this perfect blend of art and technology exceeded 10 million units in the first 85 days, setting a record for Huawei’s flagship device shipments.

With a DXOMark score of 112, HUAWEI P30 Pro clinched the throne of the best smartphone camera upon its launch. It comes equipped with the Leica Quad Camera System that includes a SuperZoom Lens, a 40MP Super Sensing Camera, a 20MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens for a broader perspective, and a HUAWEI ToF Camera.However, what really pushed the envelope for this king of flagships is its 50x digital zoom that captures moments like never before! The zoom is able to capture as far as the moon so who needs a telescope when you have a HUAWEI P30 Pro? Additionally, the Night Mode captures low-light photography above and beyond and allows you to capture greatdetails in the dark.

Finally, with a dazzling display and design, the HUAWEI P30 Pro elevates its appearance to new heights. Drawing inspiration from the miraculous sea, sky and space combined; the HUAWEI P30 Pro comes in shades of Breathing Crystal and Aurora. To add to everything that’s worth the purchase, you can now get HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite with HUAWEI P30 Pro for PKR 157,599/-.

Huawei is poised to usher an era of smart & healthy living with more of its IoT accessories coming to the fore. Consumers can stay tuned for more smart wearables along with smartphones and other smart devices that enable a healthy lifestyle.