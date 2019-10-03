UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HUAWEI P30 Pro Now Comes With HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite For Free

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:06 PM

HUAWEI P30 Pro Now Comes with HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite for Free

The HUAWEI P30 Series has been immensely popular since its launch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) The HUAWEI P30 Series has been immensely popular since its launch. Much of the fame centers on the 50x camera zooming capabilities and spectacular Night Mode shots. Coupled with its exquisite design and innovative technology, everyone crammed to get their hands on this range of smartphones. Now, Huawei has brought an exciting package for those who love photography and music by giving out free HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite with the purchase of HUAWEI P30 Pro.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite give you a truly terrific wireless experience. Taking design inspiration from golf clubs, it gives a premium finish and classy look. It connects seamlessly from the moment its charging case is opened*, and has embedded infra-red sensors that detect when the earbud is out and auto-pause the music. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite are perfect for workouts being water and sweat resistant. Packing a stunning sound quality, the double-tap controls take calls and play music effortlessly giving a 90-minute playtime with just a 15 minute charge, and a 12-hour playtime with the charging case.

On the other end, the flagship smartphone HUAWEI P30 Pro has been globally recognized for its groundbreaking camera technology. Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) awarded HUAWEI P30 Proas the “Best Photo Smartphone” at their general assembly. Additionally, European Image and Sound Association (EISA) named HUAWEI P30 Pro as “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020” for the second year in a row.

Moreover, this perfect blend of art and technology exceeded 10 million units in the first 85 days, setting a record for Huawei’s flagship device shipments.

With a DXOMark score of 112, HUAWEI P30 Pro clinched the throne of the best smartphone camera upon its launch. It comes equipped with the Leica Quad Camera System that includes a SuperZoom Lens, a 40MP Super Sensing Camera, a 20MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens for a broader perspective, and a HUAWEI ToF Camera.However, what really pushed the envelope for this king of flagships is its 50x digital zoom that captures moments like never before! The zoom is able to capture as far as the moon so who needs a telescope when you have a HUAWEI P30 Pro? Additionally, the Night Mode captures low-light photography above and beyond and allows you to capture greatdetails in the dark.

Finally, with a dazzling display and design, the HUAWEI P30 Pro elevates its appearance to new heights. Drawing inspiration from the miraculous sea, sky and space combined; the HUAWEI P30 Pro comes in shades of Breathing Crystal and Aurora. To add to everything that’s worth the purchase, you can now get HUAWEI FreeBuds Lite with HUAWEI P30 Pro for PKR 157,599/-.

Huawei is poised to usher an era of smart & healthy living with more of its IoT accessories coming to the fore. Consumers can stay tuned for more smart wearables along with smartphones and other smart devices that enable a healthy lifestyle.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Music Water Aurora Pakistani Rupee Huawei From Best Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Venezuela Plans to Restore 2018 Oil Production Lev ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Calls for Adopting an all-in ..

56 minutes ago

Review of the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage ..

56 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft of Credit Car ..

43 minutes ago

Peruvian Lawmakers to Appeal Parliament's Dissolut ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.