UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Unveils Own Operating System To Compete With Android

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:42 PM

Huawei unveils own operating system to compete with Android

Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled its own operating system on Friday

Dongguan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled its own operating system on Friday.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told a press conference in the southern city of Dongguan that the new system, called HarmonyOS, would "bring more harmony to the world".

sbr-rox/amu

Related Topics

World Business China Dongguan Huawei

Recent Stories

India will be responded stronger than that of Febr ..

1 minute ago

TikTok committed to creating a safe and creative o ..

11 minutes ago

About 4.708 million tons of meat to be produced in ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets fall at open 09 August 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia files charges against current, ex-Goldman ..

28 seconds ago

Cell Phone, Internet Services Partially Restored i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.