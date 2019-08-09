Huawei Unveils Own Operating System To Compete With Android
Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:42 PM
Dongguan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled its own operating system on Friday.
Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told a press conference in the southern city of Dongguan that the new system, called HarmonyOS, would "bring more harmony to the world".
