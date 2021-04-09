Slovakia's domestic discussion related to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is not Russia's business, if the country does not need the vaccine, it only means other nations will receive more, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Thursday, the Slovak State Institute of Drug Control claimed that Sputnik V had failed to provide evidence to substantiate vaccine safety and effectiveness, making an expert conclusion on vaccine quality impossible. In response, the Russian Direct Investment Fund called on the Slovak government to test the vaccine once again, in a EU-certified laboratory.

"As for the domestic discussion in Slovakia, this is not our business. If Slovakia does not need the vaccine, so many countries that have active applications will be happy, as they will get more," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin does not think that the situation undermines trust in the vaccine in the European Union, the spokesman continued.

"You know, this is some obscure story with a laboratory that draws some conclusions. This is one of the best vaccines in the world, one of the safest and the most effective vaccines in the world," Peskov continued.