Infinix NOTE 10 Pro with flagship MediaTek Helio G95 chipset is available on Daraz for pre-orders at Rs. 29,999/

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Infinix, the No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan is now taking pre-orders for the most awaited NOTE 10 Pro. Infinix Note 10 Pro comes power packed with a flagship MediaTek Helio G95 chipset which makes it more suitable for gaming enthusiasts and tech savvy users. Infinix NOTE 10 Pro can now be pre-ordered from Daraz on an introductory price of Rs.29,999 alongside free Infinix Bluetooth Earbuds.

NOTE 10 Pro is not only powered by flagship MediaTek Helio G95 chipset but also boasts a 90Hz display to give a super fluid viewing experience. The amazing device comes with a 6.95" FHD+ display coupled with an efficient touch response at 180Hz to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The smartphone provides a perfect combination of 500 nits brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio altogether to enhance the display like never before.

With 64MP main camera, the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro captures exceptional details even at night. Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is all set to click with perfection from every angle. It’s AI-powered four-in-one lens camera include ultra-wide angle, super macro lens 120°FOV, 5P lens, B&W lens and portrait lens integrated into the 64MP; 1.

6μm; 6P ultra night camera. Moreover, the sleek modern punch hole design house 16MP AI front selfie camera for on-the-go effortless selfies and clear close-ups.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 11 operating system. The Note 10 Pro has been designed to give your eyes all the comfort needed for long streaming hours through its low blue light filters accredited by TÜV Rheinland. Note 10 Pro is all set to enhance the overall gaming experience even more by its cinematic dual speakers with DTS and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Note 10 Pro comes with an easy to access side mounted fingerprint sensor alongside smart side buttons for volume and power. The device is powered with a Non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery and a 33W type C charger for super-fast charging. Note 10 Pro will be available in three attractive and unique color variants; 95° Black / 7° Purple / Nordic Secret.