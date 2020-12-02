UrduPoint.com
Infinix Note 8 Is A Real Photography King With 64 MP Six Cameras

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:14 PM

After the Infinix Note 8 series’s exciting reveal, smartphone geeks have had a field day dissecting this beauty of a device and its specifications. As for us, the mid-high range Note series from the brand has already been among our top budget picks, though Infinix has really outdone itself with the Note 8 series this time

Infinix has made continuous efforts to develop its smartphones’ camera functions to meet the challenging demands of cell phone users in the digital age. The new Note 8 had already garnered attention after it was revealed that it is equipped with 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras, a top-of-the-line range of high-definition cameras, which will allow users to capture every wonderful moment in life in incredible detail, with crystal clear clarity and life-like beauty.

One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that it features the industry’s largest dual front camera screen, a 20.5:9 screen with a dual super tiny punch hole for the camera, enabling the screen to wrap around the punch hole and be less of a limitation while viewing media. The 6.95” Dual Infinity-O Display of the phone is further widening one’s horizons. The precise cutting ensures that the camera stays clear of any blockages and does not suffer from image quality degradation.

There is tremendous demand for creating professional quality videos while on the go in today’s world of TikTok and vlogging. The Infinix Note 8 has leading video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance® for uncompromising efficiency in video output and stabilization. Also, should users wish to make a dramatic slow-motion video without missing a detail, the phone's Slow Motion mode will capture every frame of the action. Infinix has also found a way to overcome poor lighting conditions that have troubled users while taking images. Note 8’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0 will produce uncompromising results in low light conditions.
With MediaTek Hyper Engine Game Technology powering the new Note 8, the high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 chipset makes it extremely fast and ensures that the phone offers a full, solid, and smooth all-around performance. This high-performance sports experience is a perfect choice for game lovers who want an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Where the camera set-up definitely makes it the king, the Note 8 series doesn’t compromise on any other fronts and makes for the perfect all-rounder. With a sleek and trendy look and its state-of-the-art features, we have a winner in our hands with the Infinix Note 8.

