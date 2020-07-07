InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand known for its innovativestate-of-the-art devices, has launched newer versionsfor one of its best-sellingphone, the Infinix Hot 9 play

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) Infinix, the premium smartphone brand known for its innovativestate-of-the-art devices, has launched newer versionsfor one of its best-sellingphone, the Infinix Hot 9 play. The new versions are equipped with 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage and 3GB + 64GB additional features include 6000mAh to cater power users, a 6.8"HDcinematic display and dual AI rear camera. The Hot 9 play has, 4GB/64GB and 3GB /64GB with dedicated micro SD card slot and will be available at an affordable price of Rs. 18,999and Rs. 16,999 respectively.Customers can havefour vibrant colour variants; Violet, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight black.

The Infinix Hot 9 play is fitted with a 6.8-inch HD plus cinematic display, designed to enhance the consumer's viewing experience.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6 and features a massive 6,000mAh slimmer battery, with 34-day standby life. On the front camera, the buyers get an 8 MP primary camera with flashlight, and on the rear, there's a 13MP AI lens with triple LED flashlight.

"This phone is designed keeping in mind the Pakistani power user, who’s always on the go, we aim to provide a hassle free and tech-worthy experience to all our consumers " said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.

The Infinix HOT 9 play is a complete package for users looking to spend uninterrupted time on their phones without worrying about high graphic downloads, storing videos or battery life. Equipped with the latest design and features, the HOT 9 play is an exciting new and budget-friendly addition to the smartphone market.