Israel's Netanyahu Says Launch Of Ofek-16 Spy Satellite Will Boost Defense Capabilities

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:19 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised the launch of the Ofek 16 reconnaissance satellite, saying it would enhance the country's ability to respond to enemies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised the launch of the Ofek 16 reconnaissance satellite, saying it would enhance the country's ability to respond to enemies.

Earlier in the day, Israel successfully launched the intelligence satellite into space from the Palmachim air base.

"We are not letting up for a moment in our efforts on the security issue.

The success of the Ofek 16 satellite very much increases our ability to act against Israel's enemies, near and far alike. It greatly expands our ability to act on land, at sea, in the air and also in space," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his office.

The satellite, developed by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries, will work with several aircraft that Israel has previously launched. The first Ofek satellite was put into operation in 1988, and the previous one in September 2016.

More Stories From Technology

