Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Italy Joins Commitment To Refrain From Anti-Satellite Missiles Tests In Space - Authority

Daniyal Sohail Published April 06, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Italy Joins Commitment to Refrain From Anti-Satellite Missiles Tests in Space - Authority

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pledged Thursday that Rome will not conduct destructive tests of direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles, joining in its commitment countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, South Korea, as well as Australia

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pledged Thursday that Rome will not conduct destructive tests of direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles, joining in its commitment countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, South Korea, as well as Australia.

"Italy is committed to not conducting destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile tests," Tajani said.

Such tests, in which missiles are used to destroy dead or dying satellites, are of great concern around the world because they create large amounts of space debris, making Earth's orbit a more dangerous place, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement,

"Italy will continue to work actively and constructively to increase the safety and sustainability of outer space, a common good that is very important for the vital interests of all nations.

In this extremely important sector, we stand side by side with our main Atlantic and Western partners to support and strengthen a rules-based and conflict-free international order for space activities," Tajani added.

In December 2022, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution on destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing, which urges all states to commit to refraining from conducting the testing of such missiles, which threaten the long-term sustainability of human activity in space. Italy, along with the US, was one of the countries that submitted the document to the General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Resolution Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Canada Germany Rome Italy United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States December All From Satellites New Zealand

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

6 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

6 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenc ..

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Co ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to poli ..

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to police

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.