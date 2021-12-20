UrduPoint.com

Japanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return To Earth

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The reentry capsule of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, has landed in Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Russian mission control.

The capsule landed at around 06:16 Moscow time on Monday (03:16 GMT), 148 kilometers (92 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.

Less than an hour later, Russian space agency Roscosmos said that the Soyuz crew was helped out of the reentry capsule and all three men were feeling well.

"The search and rescue service specialists completed the evacuation of the entire crew of the # SoyuzMS20 manned spacecraft from the descent vehicle.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants @yousuck2020 (Yusaku Maezawa) and Yozo Hirano feel good!" Roscosmos said on Twitter.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) late on Sunday night. After landing, the Soyuz crew will be taken to Zhezqazghan in the Russian Search and Rescue All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), according to Roscosmos.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano arrived at the ISS on December 8 (together with Russian cosmonaut Misurkin). They became the first tourists in 12 years to fly aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS.

