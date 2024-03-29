Open Menu

Join Vivo's "Light It Up" Social Media Contest In Ramadan To Win Vivo V30 5G

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 12:19 PM

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) vivo, a leading global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Light it Up" Ramadan Challenge, offering participants the opportunity to capture the spirit of Ramadan through mesmerizing photography. The contest, aligned with the theme of the recently launched vivo V30 5G, encourages individuals to share their unique perspectives on Ramadan, spreading joy and warmth across social media platforms.

The vivo V30 5G is packed with cutting-edge features tailored to enhance user experiences. Featuring Aura Light Portrait, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor, the V30 5G ensures unparalleled performance. With its 5000mAh Large Battery and remarkable 2800nits peak brightness, users can enjoy long-lasting usage and vibrant visuals even in bright outdoor environments.

The vivo Light It Up contest invites participants to submit captivating photos that encapsulate the essence of Ramadan. Contestants are encouraged to showcase their interpretation of Ramadan vibes, reflecting moments of joy, reflection, and togetherness.

Participation is simple: individuals must post their submission photo on their Facebook and Instagram accounts using the hashtag #V30LightItUp.

Entrants must ensure their profiles are set to public to facilitate transparent winner selection. The contest presents a chance for participants to not only express their creativity but also to stand a chance to win the grand prize: the cutting-edge vivo V30 5G, along with other exciting rewards.

Pakistan's renowned photographers Fahad Haniff and Arslan Arif from Androon Lahore, as well as esteemed content creators such as Sarah Chaudhary, Fariha Asghar, Sahar Blues, Eesha Khan, Farah Haris,and Doc Ali, and have already embraced the challenge, setting a high bar for creativity and innovation.

The winner announcement is scheduled for April 9, 2024, marking the culmination of this vibrant celebration of Ramadan through the lens of vivo's innovative technology.

Join vivo in illuminating the spirit of Ramadan. Share your unique perspective, and let's "Light it Up" together!

For more information about the contest and the vivo V30 5G, please visit vivo’s social media Facebook and Instagram pages.

