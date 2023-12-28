Open Menu

Leading The Pack: OPPO A78 Sets The Standard For Style And Power – Pre-orders Now Open

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 04:09 PM

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders now open

Brace yourselves as OPPO announces the much-anticipated launch of the OPPO A78 in Pakistan, promising a device that redefines smartphone excellence

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Brace yourselves as OPPO announces the much-anticipated launch of the OPPO A78 in Pakistan, promising a device that redefines smartphone excellence. With a sleek Ultra-Slim Retro Design, 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, and Dual Stereo Speakers, the A78 is set to lead the pack in its category.

Lightning-Fast Charging, Long-Lasting Battery

The A78 boasts the lightning-fast 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge and a 5000mAh battery, providing one of the fastest charging speeds in its price range. The battery is optimized for longevity, offering up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, ensuring a seamless performance for up to four years.

Immersive Audio-Visual Experience

For the first time in the A series, the A78 features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, delivering a visually stunning experience. The Dual Stereo Speakers and Real HD Sound 3.0 provide crystal-clear surround sound, making it a treat for entertainment enthusiasts.

Captivating Design and Camera Innovations

Available in Aqua Green and Mist Black, the A78's Ultra-Slim Retro Design incorporates an industry-first Diamond Matrix Design, offering a vibrant and elegant appearance.

The camera system, including a 50MP main camera, introduces new features like Dual-View Video for creative vlogging.

Smooth Performance for Years

Powered by the Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, the A78 guarantees powerful performance with optimized power consumption for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, it ensures silky-smooth performance for up to four years.

Smart and Private ColorOS 13.1

ColorOS 13.1 enhances convenience and privacy with features like Screen Translate and an updated Private Safe with AES encryption. It offers a smarter and more secure user experience.

Pre-Bookings Open Now: Get ready to experience the leader of the pack! The OPPO A78 is available for pre-booking from December 23rd to December 28th in Aqua Green and Mist Black. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at an exciting price of PKR 71,999/- only. Hurry and book your orders to be among the first to witness innovation at its best.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Lead Price December Oppo From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

17 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

17 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

17 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

17 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

17 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

17 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

17 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

17 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

17 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Technology