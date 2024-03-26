Light It Up With Vivo V30 5G: Now Available In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:25 PM
The next chapter in smartphone innovation has arrived with the launch of vivo V30 5G, now available in Pakistan at the price of PKR 139,999 only
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The next chapter in smartphone innovation has arrived with the launch of vivo V30 5G, now available in Pakistan at the price of PKR 139,999 only. This latest offering of vivo V series boasts an upgraded Aura Light Portrait to light up all your photos, and a visually immersive and premium 120Hz 3D Curved Screen design.
The standout feature of V30 5G is the upgraded Aura Light Portrait, providing larger, softer light-emitting area for capturing portraits with vivid facial details and delicate skin texture. This feature supports Distance-Sensitive Lighting, intelligently adjusting brightness distance from the camera, making it easier to light up cherished moments.
Additionally, vivo V30 5G comes with a 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, enabling effortless capture of group moments. The lens of V30 5G unveils an unparalleled charm, adeptly rendering both the beauty of low-light scenes and the energy of lively group moments. The enchanting V30 5G is a fusion of aesthetics and technology. Available in two unique color variants - Waving Aqua with a shimmering water ripple effect, and Peacock Green that can change into deep blue under UV light.
vivo V30 5G boasts a stunning 3D Curved Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive and fluid visual journey, even under bright sunlight, thanks to its peak brightness of 2800 nits.
Under the hood, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 platform, balancing high performance and low power consumption for seamless multitasking and gaming experience.
Furthermore, the Extended RAM feature ensures smooth operation with multiple apps running in the background. The device also houses a large 5000 mAh battery and is supported by an 80W FlashCharge.
vivo V30 5G, a marvel of technology and aesthetics, encapsulates superior camera capabilities and performance. As the flagship of V series, it upholds vivo's innovative legacy, pushing smartphone boundaries with its stunning features.
Price & Availability
It’s time for you to light it up, the vivo V30 5G is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 139,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for V30 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V30 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
