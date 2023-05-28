Massive Cyberattack Causes Internet Disruptions in Crimea - Operator

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The reason for the failure of the internet in Crimea earlier this week was an unprecedentedly large hacker attack, whose consequences took 16 hours to be eliminated, local telecom provider Miranda-Media said on Sunday.

"On May 26, a hacker attack was carried out on the Crimean telecommunications operator Miranda-Media. One of the largest in the company's history. It took 16 hours to eliminate it.

In addition, there was an attempt to destroy the infrastructure of a converged communications operator," the company said.

On Friday, the Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea reported an accident on Miranda-Media's infrastructure that has caused internet disruptions throughout the peninsula. Disruptions also affected some mobile operators in Crimea and Sevastopol.

Miranda-Media chief Ivan Zima said the network's infrastructure was fully functional, as of Sunday.