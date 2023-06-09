Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

The United States-based IT giant Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) plans to launch an app mirroring Twitter and build up publicity by asking prominent public figures to use it, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States-based IT giant Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) plans to launch an app mirroring Twitter and build up publicity by asking prominent public figures to use it, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing sources.

The stand-alone app will be launched through Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), employees were told by Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox at a staff meeting on Thursday, sources were cited as saying.

Cox reportedly said that the new app will emerge as a competitor to US billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter, as several public figures have allegedly reached out to request a "sanely run" platform. The company is in talks with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama to get them to use the app, Cox told employees, adding that Meta hoped to launch it "as soon as possible," a person familiar with the software was quoted as saying.