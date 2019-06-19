Mexican President Invites Zuckerberg to Help Provide Mexicans With Internet

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invited on Tuesday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to help provide Mexicans with Internet.

"If you find it interesting, we invite you to participate in the creation of the network ...

It would be amazing if Facebook helped to provide [people with Internet] communication, especially the poor," Obrador said during a video conference with Zuckerberg.

He noted that 20 percent of Mexico's population of 129 million people did not have access to the internet, and it was the least wealthy citizens from some 300,000 settlements.