UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Invites Zuckerberg To Help Provide Mexicans With Internet

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:40 AM

Mexican President Invites Zuckerberg to Help Provide Mexicans With Internet

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invited on Tuesday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to help provide Mexicans with Internet.

"If you find it interesting, we invite you to participate in the creation of the network ...

It would be amazing if Facebook helped to provide [people with Internet] communication, especially the poor," Obrador said during a video conference with Zuckerberg.

He noted that 20 percent of Mexico's population of 129 million people did not have access to the internet, and it was the least wealthy citizens from some 300,000 settlements.

Related Topics

Internet Poor Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Mexico From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

5 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

4 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.