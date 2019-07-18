Microsoft Says About 10,000 Clients Subject to State-Sponsored Cyberattacks Over Past Year

About 10,000 clients of US technology company Microsoft Corporation have been targets of state-sponsored cyberattacks over the past year, Tom Burt, the company's corporate vice president, said

"In the past year, Microsoft has notified nearly 10,000 customers they've been targeted or compromised by nation-state attacks. About 84% of these attacks targeted our enterprise customers, and about 16% targeted consumer personal email accounts," Burt wrote in the Official Microsoft Blog on Wednesday.

He also stressed that Iran, North Korea and Russia were behind the majority of those attacks.

"The majority of nation-state activity in this period originated from actors in three countries - Iran, North Korea and Russia. We have seen extensive activity from the actors we call Holmium and Mercury operating from Iran, Thallium operating from North Korea, and two actors operating from Russia we call Yttrium and Strontium," Burt said.

Russia has repeatedly faced claims of hacking for the purpose of influencing elections in other countries and interfering in their domestic affairs and has every time denied such accusations as baseless.