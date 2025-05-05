Open Menu

Microsoft Shuts Down Skype After 22 Years, Focuses New ‘meeting’ Platform

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:16 PM

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new 'meeting' platform

Skype, once a pioneer in online video communication, will be discontinued starting today, May 5, 2025.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) In a major shift in its communication services, microsoft on Monday officially announced the closure of its iconic video calling platform, Skype, after 22 years of service.

Skype, once a pioneer in online video communication, will be discontinued starting today, May 5, 2025.

The decision comes as Microsoft pivots its focus toward its newer video conferencing solution, Microsoft Meeting, which has seen rapid growth and adoption in recent years.

According to the company officials, the Meeting platform integrates many of the beloved features of Skype, including individual and group video calls, instant messaging, and file sharing—all offered free of charge.

A senior Microsoft executive stated, “We’ve built on the legacy of Skype by incorporating its core features into Meeting while introducing a more modern, integrated experience for today’s users,”.

The company revealed that over the past two years, the user base for Microsoft Meeting has increased fourfold, prompting the decision to streamline resources and center development efforts on the newer platform.

Skype, which was launched in August 2003, became a household name during the early 2000s, revolutionizing how people connected globally. From personal conversations to business conferences, it played a key role in shaping digital communication. Its discontinuation marks the end of an era in internet history.

Microsoft reassures users that support and migration tools are in place to ensure a smooth transition to the Meeting platform.

