Microsoft Shuts Down Skype After 22 Years, Focuses New ‘meeting’ Platform
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:16 PM
Skype, once a pioneer in online video communication, will be discontinued starting today, May 5, 2025.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) In a major shift in its communication services, microsoft on Monday officially announced the closure of its iconic video calling platform, Skype, after 22 years of service.
Skype, once a pioneer in online video communication, will be discontinued starting today, May 5, 2025.
The decision comes as Microsoft pivots its focus toward its newer video conferencing solution, Microsoft Meeting, which has seen rapid growth and adoption in recent years.
According to the company officials, the Meeting platform integrates many of the beloved features of Skype, including individual and group video calls, instant messaging, and file sharing—all offered free of charge.
A senior Microsoft executive stated, “We’ve built on the legacy of Skype by incorporating its core features into Meeting while introducing a more modern, integrated experience for today’s users,”.
The company revealed that over the past two years, the user base for Microsoft Meeting has increased fourfold, prompting the decision to streamline resources and center development efforts on the newer platform.
Skype, which was launched in August 2003, became a household name during the early 2000s, revolutionizing how people connected globally. From personal conversations to business conferences, it played a key role in shaping digital communication. Its discontinuation marks the end of an era in internet history.
Microsoft reassures users that support and migration tools are in place to ensure a smooth transition to the Meeting platform.
Recent Stories
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
More Stories From Technology
-
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform5 minutes ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package5 hours ago
-
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign5 days ago
-
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers6 days ago
-
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information System in Punjab’ ..6 days ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs Think6 days ago
-
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solution6 days ago
-
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%9 days ago
-
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot10 days ago
-
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and Action10 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Portal11 days ago
-
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Performance for a Greene ..11 days ago