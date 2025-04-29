Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information System in Punjab’s Tertiary Care Hospitals

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Over 25 million patients have benefited from healthcare services through the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across 16 Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab since the system's launch in early 2023.
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Over 25 million patients have benefited from healthcare services through the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across 16 Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab since the system's launch in early 2023. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. Senior officials including PITB Director Nausheen Fayyaz were also present in the meeting.
It was highlighted during the meeting that key HMIS modules such as Patient Registration, Outpatient Department (OPD) Management, Pharmacy Management, and integrated diagnostic modules for Radiology and Pathology are operating effectively. So far, 12.
6 million patients have received medicines through the system, and over 7.8 million pathology tests have been conducted.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the system now enables instant access to patients' medical histories and laboratory reports, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnoses.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The integration of modern technology in healthcare is the need of the hour. The Hospital Management Information System is proving to be a game-changer not only for patients but also for healthcare providers. Our mission is to ensure timely provision of quality healthcare services so that no patient suffers due to delays in treatment.”
