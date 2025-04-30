Open Menu

Bond Advertising Wins At Effie Awards 2025 For PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:41 PM

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

Bond Advertising has been honored with an Award in the Non-Profit / Social Good category at the prestigious Effie Awards 2025 for its impactful Dadi Knows Best Campaign for its client, Population Services International, Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Bond Advertising has been honored with an Award in the Non-Profit / Social Good category at the prestigious Effie Awards 2025 for its impactful Dadi Knows Best Campaign for its client, Population Services International, Pakistan. (PSI)

The #DadiKnowsBest campaign boldly addressed the cultural stigma around family planning in Pakistan. By featuring the beloved and trusted figure of a Dadi (grandmother) portrayed by the iconic Shameem Hilaly. The campaign successfully normalized conversations around contraception, empowered women to make informed choices, and encouraged greater male involvement in reproductive health discussions.

Leveraging powerful digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and the Viya chatbot, a WhatsApp-based platform providing family planning resources — the campaign sparked intergenerational dialogue on a taboo subject, all while maintaining cultural sensitivity and avoiding backlash.

Through breaking generational barriers and reshaping societal narratives, Bond Advertising and PSI effectively advanced their mission of improving reproductive health outcomes across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Male Women Family All Best

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

51 seconds ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

24 hours ago

More Stories From Technology