Bond Advertising Wins At Effie Awards 2025 For PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:41 PM
Bond Advertising has been honored with an Award in the Non-Profit / Social Good category at the prestigious Effie Awards 2025 for its impactful Dadi Knows Best Campaign for its client, Population Services International, Pakistan
The #DadiKnowsBest campaign boldly addressed the cultural stigma around family planning in Pakistan. By featuring the beloved and trusted figure of a Dadi (grandmother) portrayed by the iconic Shameem Hilaly. The campaign successfully normalized conversations around contraception, empowered women to make informed choices, and encouraged greater male involvement in reproductive health discussions.
Leveraging powerful digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and the Viya chatbot, a WhatsApp-based platform providing family planning resources — the campaign sparked intergenerational dialogue on a taboo subject, all while maintaining cultural sensitivity and avoiding backlash.
Through breaking generational barriers and reshaping societal narratives, Bond Advertising and PSI effectively advanced their mission of improving reproductive health outcomes across Pakistan.
