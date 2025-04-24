Open Menu

PITB Conducts Training Session On Smart Monitoring Of Development Projects Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 04:31 PM

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Portal

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted a comprehensive training session on the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP) Portal. The session was held on the directive of Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Farid Ahmad Tarar.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Directorate General of Archaeology, and the Department of Tourism Services (DTS) attended the training session to acquaint themselves with the hands-on knowledge of the SMDP Portal.

Developed by PITB for the Planning & Development (P&D) Board, the SMDP Portal is a centralized digital platform designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government development projects.

It is mandatory for all government departments to utilize the portal for submitting annual reports, project proposals, budgeting details, and progress updates.

These training sessions are intended at providing capacity-building support to government departments and ensure seamless adoption of upgraded digital systems. The session covered all functional aspects of the portal, offering solutions to common user challenges and streamlining workflows.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The SMDP Portal empowers departments to plan, monitor, and report development projects with greater accuracy and transparency.”

The session concluded with a Q&A segment, allowing participants to share feedback and suggestions to further enhance user experience and portal performance.

