Moscow Concerned NATO Recognized Space As Operational Domain

Daniyal Sohail 33 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Moscow is alarmed that NATO has recognized space as an operational domain, this does not meet the interests of global security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Moscow is alarmed that NATO has recognized space as an operational domain, this does not meet the interests of global security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the alliance had agreed space should be an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyber area but that NATO would not deploy weapons there.

"Such statements are alarming. The alliance's military planning is aimed at achieving excellence in all environments with all the ensuing consequences in the form of militarization, escalation of tension. Now the alliance has reached space. We, of course, will carefully monitor how... NATO Secretary General Mr. Stoltenberg's assurance that the organization does not intend to deploy weapons in space will be embodied," Zakharova said at a briefing.

