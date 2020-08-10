Moscow Court Fines Google $20,000 Over Displaying Restricted Sites in Search Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A district court in Moscow has fined Google LLC 1.5 million rubles ($20,000) for the continuous refusal to conceal from the search results websites that are outlawed in Russia, Sputnik learned on Monday.

"The court issued a 1.5 million ruble administrative fine. The ruling has entered into force," the court told Sputnik.

The Taganskiy court in Moscow triggered Article 2.1 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code against Google over repeated non-compliance by a browser operator with the obligation to stop issuing information about resources outlawed in Russia at the request of users.

Google has already been fined twice ” 500,000 rubles and 700,000 rubles ” for not connecting to a Russian register of banned information resources and not filtering its search engine results accordingly.

Last November, Google scaled up the filtering of search results to 80 percent, but Russian authorities warned that fines would continue until 100 percent of the banned content is phased out.