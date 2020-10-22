UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Obliges Google To Lift YouTube Restrictions On Movie About Beslan Tragedy

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

The Moscow City Court on Thursday ruled that YouTube's restrictions on the Russian "Beslan" movie about the 2004 tragedy be lifted, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik

In September, Russian media watchdog said YouTube marked the video as potentially inappropriate for some users. The watchdog had informed Google, the YouTube parent company, about it and said it saw this as censorship. Google said that the video was marked as such in response to users' request.

"The court ordered that Google LLC restore the violated rights of a number of persons, remove restrictions on access to the 'Beslan' documentary by Alexander Rogatkin posted on the website, cancel the need for user authorization to gain access to the video and turn off content warnings with the popup 'This video may be inappropriate for some users' and 'The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences'," Gurinchuk said.

