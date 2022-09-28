UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX Delay Crew-5 Launch Date To Tuesday Because Of Hurricane Ian - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published September 28, 2022 | 02:20 AM

NASA, SpaceX Delay Crew-5 Launch Date to Tuesday Because of Hurricane Ian - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) NASA and SpaceX are delaying the planned launch date to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) next week due to Hurricane Ian, the US space agency said in a press release.

"NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the launch of the agency's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station with a backup opportunity on Wednesday, Oct. 5," the release said on Tuesday. "Mission teams will continue to monitor the impacts of (Hurricane) Ian on the Space Coast and NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and could adjust the launch date again, as necessary."

The original launch date set on Monday has been scrapped due to Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 storm that is expected to hit the Florida's west coast in the coming days.

The Crew-5 flight will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists, the release said.

SpaceX's Dragon Endurance spacecraft is currently attached to a Falcon 9 rocket and safely secured inside SpaceX's hangar at Kennedy Space Center, the release added.

After the Hurricane passes, teams from NASA and SpaceX will evaluate the potential impacts to the space center and determine whether to push back the launch date again, according to the release.

Related Topics

Storm Florida Japan SpaceX From P

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

2 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

2 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

2 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

2 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

2 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.