Next Launch Of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Spaceport Possible In October - Berlin

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

The next launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana may take place in October, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The next launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana may take place in October, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) said on Friday.

The exact date when Soyuz will carry OneWeb satellites to the orbit has yet to be confirmed, the DLR added.

In April, a source in the space industry told Sputnik that 34 OneWeb satellites will be launched from Kourou in October and two Galileo navigation devices in November. Later in May, another source said that the launches were postponed until November and December, respectively.

In June2015, French launch service provider Arianespace and UK communication company OneWeb signed a contract for 21 Soyuz rocket launches from the Baikonur, Vostochny and Kourou spaceports. Last September, the contracted number of launches was reduced to 19. To date, seven rockets with 218 satellites in total have been launched.

More Stories From Technology

