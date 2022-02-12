UrduPoint.com

NFC Seeks Applications For Free Lance Courses, Digital Marketing, Free Of Charge

Daniyal Sohail Published February 12, 2022 | 12:25 PM

NFC seeks applications for free lance courses, digital marketing, free of charge

National Fertilizer Corporation Institute of Engineering and Technology sought application for imparting training on free of charge digital skills and freelancing courses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :National Fertilizer Corporation Institute of Engineering and Technology sought application for imparting training on free of charge digital skills and freelancing courses.

The free of charge online digital skill training is meant to teach the tips and tricks of freelancing in the simplest and effective way so that youngsters could effectively earn handsome amounts and play role in uplift of the country.

The programme is being launched with collaboration of Punjab Information Technology board and Department of Youth Affairs and sports at e Rozgar centre at NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology.

According to e lab manager Hammad Ansari, the unemployed master degree holders of Punjab who want to earn money through freelancing can apply online for free training // www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk . In this training course, e-Commerce, UI/UX Design, Courses, Digital & Social Media Marketing, Technical, Contact Marketing & Advertising and Creative Designing courses will be provided free of cost.

There will be online test for admission in the course.

The candidates with at least 16 years of education, domicile of Punjab, and less than 35 years old would be eligible to join the training.

For training, the services of top freelancers of Pakistan will be sought. All students will be trained to create a freelancing introductory course profile and get orders. Certificates will also be awarded upon completion of three months of training. The participation of women in this course will be more than 54%. So far more than 31000 students are earning money online after getting training after availing training under the initiative. The trained students were earning millions of rupees by the dint of the training courses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Education Punjab Social Media Money Women All Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Din Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Polices traces blind murder case of Advocate Taif ..

Polices traces blind murder case of Advocate Taif Khan

9 seconds ago
 Indian police arrest three Kashmiri youth in Sopor ..

Indian police arrest three Kashmiri youth in Sopore

10 seconds ago
 125 patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals ..

125 patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

14 seconds ago
 "Everyone beautiful like snowflake": Pakistani per ..

"Everyone beautiful like snowflake": Pakistani performer of Beijing Winter Olymp ..

1 minute ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over evaluation criteri ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over evaluation criteria for ministries’ performanc ..

15 minutes ago
 Brazil's 'Frozen Bananas' take off as 'Blue Birds' ..

Brazil's 'Frozen Bananas' take off as 'Blue Birds' at Olympics

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>