Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate masses about cyber crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman has launched a countrywide awareness drive to educate masses about cyber crimes against children.

According to details, the public message to raise awareness regarding prevention and control of cyber crimes against children have been broadcasted from Radio Pakistan across the country in urdu and Regional languages.

Syeda Viqar un Nisa Hashmi, Commissioner for Children highlighted the major objective of the awareness campaign which was aimed to create public awareness on the effects of the abuse and exploitation of children in any forms.

She said that it was important to educate masses about the cyber crimes against children, so that they may protect themselves from being trapped.

Under the drive, she said the lawmakers were encouraged to bring legal reforms on the issue, whereas initiatives were taken for inclusion of the subject of cyber-crimes against children.