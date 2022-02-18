UrduPoint.com

OPPO Announces Strategic Partnership In Mobile Imaging With Hasselblad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 11:26 AM

Global technology brand OPPO announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, the legendary camera manufacturer, to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for OPPO’s flagship Find series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th February, 2022) Global technology brand OPPO announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, the legendary camera manufacturer, to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for OPPO’s flagship Find series. The two brands will focus on breakthroughs in color science to create an improved mobile photography experience on Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

Since the integration of OPPO and OnePlus, research and development resources between the brands have been combined to maximize efficiency and improve user experience. With the imaging advances made in the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, OPPO is excited to elevate the strategic partnership to the corporate level for both the OPPO and OnePlus brands.

“Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience,” says Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer. “Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.”

Building top-tier imaging systems capable of delivering a world-class mobile photography experience is a key strategy for OPPO to bring forth a next-generation premium smartphone experience.

Following the launch of OPPO's first self-developed imaging NPU MariSilicon X, OPPO is further committed to creating a world-class photography experience through its cooperation with Hasselblad.

OPPO and Hasselblad will now work together to further develop advanced imaging solutions through R&D collaboration, which aims to provide users with more natural colors and a more refined imaging experience. Leveraging Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, OPPO also targets to bring the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait photography.

Starting with the software improvements for natural color tuning, the three-year partnership will further enhance the color calibration solution and target to establish the new benchmark for smartphone camera color performance, delivering a consistent natural color performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and across the entire camera system.

The result of this collaboration, “OPPO | Hasselblad Camera for Mobile”, will be first introduced in the next generation of OPPO’s flagship Find X series in the first quarter of 2022.

