UrduPoint.com

OPPO Battery Health Engine Wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award In Recognition Of OPPO’s Green Innovations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 02:32 PM

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recognition of OPPO’s green innovations

OPPO’s Battery Health Engine was announced as a winner in the Sustainable Product category at the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2023) OPPO’s Battery Health Engine was announced as a winner in the Sustainable Product category at the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. Through the award, OPPO joins the likes of General Motors, T-Mobile, and Cisco, in winning the highly prestigious international sustainability accolade.

The SEAL Awards(Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership Awards) celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment. The 2023 SEAL Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine adds to the growing international recognition of OPPO’s efforts to enhance sustainability through technical innovation.

“We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability,” said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. “Through our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, we are committed to driving sustainability throughout our organization as we work towards our pledge to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050.

We believe that all innovations should make a positive impact on people’s lives and the environment, and we will continue to drive sustainable development as we inspire our users and the industry towards a greener future.”

“Every industry has a role to play in addressing our climate crisis. We applaud OPPO's sustainability leadership and innovation,” said Matthew Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.

In recognition of the innovations underlying the Battery Health Engine and its ongoing role in leading sustainability within the smartphone industry, OPPO was also named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies in 2023 by influential business media Fast Company.

OPPO will continue to explore more ways to drive sustainability across its operations, using the latest green technology to deliver smarter and more environmentally friendly technologies and products to its global users as it leads the industry towards a green future.

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Oppo Media All Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

45 minutes ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

57 minutes ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.