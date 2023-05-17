OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recognition of OPPO’s green innovations

OPPO’s Battery Health Engine was announced as a winner in the Sustainable Product category at the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2023) OPPO’s Battery Health Engine was announced as a winner in the Sustainable Product category at the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. Through the award, OPPO joins the likes of General Motors, T-Mobile, and Cisco, in winning the highly prestigious international sustainability accolade.

The SEAL Awards(Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership Awards) celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment. The 2023 SEAL Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine adds to the growing international recognition of OPPO’s efforts to enhance sustainability through technical innovation.

“We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the OPPO Battery Health Engine in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability,” said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. “Through our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, we are committed to driving sustainability throughout our organization as we work towards our pledge to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050.

We believe that all innovations should make a positive impact on people’s lives and the environment, and we will continue to drive sustainable development as we inspire our users and the industry towards a greener future.”

“Every industry has a role to play in addressing our climate crisis. We applaud OPPO's sustainability leadership and innovation,” said Matthew Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.

In recognition of the innovations underlying the Battery Health Engine and its ongoing role in leading sustainability within the smartphone industry, OPPO was also named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies in 2023 by influential business media Fast Company.

OPPO will continue to explore more ways to drive sustainability across its operations, using the latest green technology to deliver smarter and more environmentally friendly technologies and products to its global users as it leads the industry towards a green future.