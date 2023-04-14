UrduPoint.com

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot On DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings With Impressive 153 Score

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 01:01 PM

OPPO's latest flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X6 Pro, has achieved a score of 153 on DXOMARK's global smartphone camera ranking, making it the best-rated smartphone camera to date

DXOMARK is a world-leading quality evaluation laboratory, providing the most impartial assessments and comprehensive benchmarks to everyday consumer electronic products and is widely accepted by its rating standards in terms of mobile camera image quality. Based on DXOMARK’s evaluation, the OPPO Find X6 Pro demonstrated balanced and outstanding performance in image detail and low noise in photo, video, zoom, and bokeh subcategories.
The high scores validate the performance of the powerful three main camera system on Find X6 Pro, which includes an advanced Wide Camera with large 1-inch sensor, as well as groundbreaking Periscope Telephoto and high-quality Ultra Wide Cameras, both of which feature the largest sensors ever seen on a smartphone, and next-gen image processing architecture powered by MariSilicon X.



OPPO Find X6 Pro also achieved the highest scores in low-light and dark conditions. According to DXOMARK's evaluation, OPPO Find X6 Pro not only delivers accurate exposure and pleasing colors but also outstanding texture and noise results, making it the best option for smartphone photography in challenging low-light conditions.


Find X6 Pro’s revolutionary Periscope Telephoto Camera features the largest 1/1.56-inch sensor and the largest aperture on a Smartphone Periscope Camera, ensuring the zoom performance of the phone scored highly in DXOMARK's evaluation. Tests showed that image details were well preserved in all zoom magnifications from 0.6x to 3.5x in all lighting conditions. Portraits, group photos, and videos also achieved the highest scores in their respective categories, with DXOMARK describing the images as featuring very beautiful bokeh effects with excellent clarity and accurate bokeh segmentation.
OPPO Find X6 Pro has set a new benchmark for smartphone imaging with its three main camera system. Its top position on DXOMARK’s Global Camera Ranking adds to the existing widespread praise and recognition for Find X6 Pro and further underlines OPPO’s commitment to providing consumers with unparalleled smartphone experiences through product and technology innovation.
For more information on the Camera performance of OPPO Find X6 Pro, please visit the “Camera Test” section: https://www.dxomark.com/oppo-find-x6-pro-camera-test/

