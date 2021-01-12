OPPO Launches the Reno5 with Industry-Firsts AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video and AI Highlight Video on a Starry Night featuring Superstar Sheheryar Munawar

OPPO today announced the launch of the latest Reno5, in Pakistan. With its industry-leading video performance, Reno5 is the AI Portrait Expert that empowers you to express your best self and inspires you to “Picture Life Together”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 202) OPPO today announced the launch of the latest Reno5, in Pakistan. With its industry-leading video performance, Reno5 is the AI Portrait Expert that empowers you to express your best self and inspires you to “Picture Life Together”. The brand empowers people to become pro photographers and capture memories to the fullest with Reno5’s innovative imaging.

The launch event featured appearances from industry stars Sheheryar Munawar, Zoe Viccaji, and rising travel photographer Ali Awais as they shone a light on OPPO’s innovative imaging technology. The event included an enchanting performance by Zoe Viccaji and an exhibition of the Reno5’s imaging capabilities by Ali Awais. “Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan. “With revolutionary imaging technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style.”

Reno5 features two industry firsts in the form of AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video, industry-leading features, which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. Meanwhile, sleek & light design, 50W Flash Charge, and 90Hz AMOLED Screen is available in two stunning color finishes, make Reno5 the perfect companion for trendsetters around the world. The latest smartphone is finished with OPPO‘s unique Reno Glow effect giving an artistic smartphone the compliments the users personality.

Picture the Best of You with AI Portrait Expert

Reno5 introduces an all-new camera system featuring a 64MP rear quad-cam setup and a 44MP ultra clear front camera.

To achieve this, Reno5 debuts another industry-first video feature: AI Mixed Portrait. By combining a portrait video onto a background video, AI Mixed Portrait brings the double exposure video effect to a smartphone for the first time, enabling an all-new artistic effect. The feature comes with two different artistic modes where users can customize how the portrait video blends into the background video, leading to fun and imaginative results.

Likewise, the new Dual-view Video provides enables video to be captured from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. This Dual-View Video effortlessly stitches you and the object you are shooting in the same video frame at once – perfect for vloggers who want to remain in the action at all times. The effects are visually portrayed in the Reno5 series starring Sheheryar Munawar as Mr.Reno.

This is enhanced by OPPO Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, an imaging system designed for superior portrait video effects, composed of a Quality Enhancement Engine and a Portrait Perception Engine. These help capture clearer video and deliver naturally processed subjects and background in fine detail, while helping users maintain their unique style.

Reno5 takes portrait video quality to the next level with AI Highlight Video – the first feature in the industry to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and improve the video‘s quality accordingly by applying OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. In dark environments, Ultra Night Video Algorithms will automatically brighten up the scene, while Live HDR Algorithms reduce overexposed areas. Both functions leave videos with better exposure and brightness, less noise, and clear and natural colors with just one click of the “AI” button while in video mode.

In delivering this new level of video and photo quality, OPPO hopes users can leverage the capabilities of Reno5 to highlight their character in their own way and express their style through their smartphone camera.



Reno5 also inherits the portrait features for which the Reno series has become renowned around the world. These include AI Color Portrait, Monochrome Video, 960fps Smart Slow-motion and Night Flare Portrait, which together offer a more comprehensive range of creative tools for you to realize your style through photo and video. Furthermore, OPPO’s powerful and user-friendly video editing app, SOLOOP, is now accessible from Reno5’s camera interface.

Picture Your Own Trend with the Iconic Reno Design

The new, refined design of Reno5 is certain to be an icon for trendsetters and trailblazers. The phone comes in two colors: the “ever-changing color” of Fantasy Silver and Starry Black.

With the brand-new Diamond Spectrum process, Reno5’s Fantasy Silver creates a whole new visual effect that can bring out thousands of colors. When looking from different angles or in different lighting, the phone appears in completely new colors. Fantasy Silver is also finished with OPPO‘s unique Reno Glow effect, giving it a subtle glittery detail on the back cover, as though millions of diamonds embedded into it, and making it fingerprint resistant.

Aside from two standout colors, Reno5 is exquisitely designed to be compact and sleek. Weighing just 171g and less than 7.8mm thick. Additionally, Hidden Fingerprint Unlock is integrated underneath the display to ensure instant unlocking while keeping your data secure.

On the front, the 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole design delivers a more vivid touch, which, combined with a crisp FHD+ (2400x1080) resolution and silky smooth 90Hz refresh rate, make for a life-like entertainment experience. The Reno5 also comes with Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD Certification, allowing you to stream content in even greater detail. Furthermore, the low-blue light screen, fully tested, verified and certified by the world-renowned SGS, is designed to protect users’ vision under prolonged usage.

Life at Your Pace with 50W Flash Charge

Among Reno5’s many outstanding performance features, the ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge is another highlight that will change user’s smartphone habit. With 66.6% higher peak power than the previous generation, 50W Flash Charging can charge Reno5 from to up to 80% within 31 minutes and charge the device to up to 100% in just 48 minutes. A large 4310mAh battery allows for all-day use, even for the most demanding users.

Reno5 also offers users with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as default configurations. Together with the 8nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, the phone delivers a speedy performance with balanced power consumption.

ColorOS11.1

Reno5 comes installed with OPPO’s ColorOS 11.1 out of the box, maintaining the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing rich UI customization, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users. Besides, industry-leading encryption methods on ColorOS11.1 have been certified by third-party organizations, including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc, making sure your personal information is always securely stored and transferred.

Picture Convenience with Smart Innovations

Powered by the AI-enhanced Sensing Algorithm, the Reno5 supports futuristic touch-free interactions. Smart Message Privacy automatically detects if someone else is looking at your phone and hides notifications accordingly; Smart AirControl enables you to answer or mute a call, and to scroll within apps by using hand gestures; Smart Always-on Display prevents the Reno5 screen from dimming or shutting down while you are using the phone.

Availability

With the price of Rs. 59,999, OPPO Reno5 is now available on Pre-Order and will be available in stores starting on the 16th of January 2021.