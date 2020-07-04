OPPO Launches the Stellar More Fun, More Experience OPPO A11K – A Budget Friendly Smartphone

Equipped with a powerful 4230 mAh battery and comes in 2 stellar memory combination, the Powerful Entry-Level Smartphone is now available in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020) OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, is geared up to expand its popular A series with the launch of OPPO A11K in Pakistan. This power-packed entry-level smartphone is a testimony of OPPO's vision to provide exciting features at a compelling price to enhance the overall smartphone experience and style quotient of consumers.

Available in a mighty combination of 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM with memory expandable up to 256GB. OPPO A11K is powered by a 4230mAh battery that provides extended hours of content consumption for the users. The device is equipped with a 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera capable of capturing clearer and sharper images. The smartphone is equipped with a host of amazing features such as Rear Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock giving a secure smartphone experience whereas Dirac Smart sound effects provide the best sound effect while gaming, listening to music, and video streaming.

Specifications OPPO A12

Appearance Weight: 165g

Size: 15.59 x 7.55 x 0.83 cm

Screen 6.22-inch Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen, 720*1520 (TFT-LCD), 89% Screen to Body Ratio and 19:9 Aspect Ratio

Color Flowing Silver and Deep Blue

Camera

Rear: 13 MP Main Camera + 2 MP Depth Camera

Front: 5MP

Battery 4230 mAh

Processor MTK Octa-core processor P35

Core Hardware

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 32GB

3-Card Slot can support up to 256GB

OS ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9

Security Rear fingerprint scanner & Face Unlock

Smoother Experience, More Fun

With the help of a dedicated 3-card slot, the new OPPO A11K definitely packs a punch. Powered by a 4230mAh battery, OPPO A11K supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback. OPPO A11K is powered with MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor that helps in providing a lag-free gaming and video streaming experience. This further enables users to multitask with ease resulting in a smooth smartphone experience.

The device comes with ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 providing a fresh visual experience that's more sleek, refined, and comfortable even after prolonged use. OPPO A11K has a Riding Mode that helps users to focus on the road by blocking unimportant calls and notifications, making it safe when they are on the road; Smart Assistant provides a one-stop portal to different services and presents the most relevant information as cards on the home screen for easy access, saving users the trouble of going through the apps one by one; while the Smart Sidebar is a productivity tool that allows users to reply to messages while in another app, switch and transfer information between different apps.

OPPO A11K also features Dirac - a Smart Sound Effects that intelligently switches to the best sound effect setting taking the gaming, audio, and video experience to the next level.

AI-Powered Photography and Video Tools to Capture Beauty in Life

OPPO A11K is equipped with a 13MP+2MP AI-powered Dual Rear Camera. The 13MP main camera enables users to capture high-resolution images with more clarity and sharpness. The device sports 6x digital zoom and burst mode. The 6x digital zoom enabling users to take good quality zoom shots with more precision, whereas the burst mode enables a user to capture numerous images in quick succession.

While the 2MP depth camera provides an enhanced bokeh effect and lets users shoot great portraits. OPPO A11K also offers two special features:

• Portrait Styles: Portrait Styles enables users to create quality visual content and reflects evolving consumer tastes regarding portrait or cinematic photos

• Dazzle Colour Mode: This effect works wonders when images are taken in a natural environment in poor lighting conditions producing more saturated and vibrant colors. Dazzle Colour Mode is equipped with a pixel-grade colour-mapping algorithm, which creates more vibrant and natural colours in an image

The 5MP front camera, powered with OPPO’s AI beautificationn algorithm intelligently optimizes and enhances the selfie experience. AI Beautification automatically detects skin quality, age, gender, skin tone, and create tailored solutions for different groups to amplify the beautiful elements of one’s self.

The smartphone also comes with Soloop Smart Video Editor that can help you create professional-quality videos with cinematic filters through very easy steps.

Sleek and Secure

OPPO A11K sports a lightweight design adding to its aesthetic value while elevating the smartphone experience to a whole new level with its remarkable features. Merely 165 grams in weight and 8.3 mm thin, the ergonomically designed OPPO A11K with its elegant curved body fits perfectly in the hand and pocket without feeling bulky. The device also features a 6.22” Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen with a resolution of 1520×720. The blue light filter protects the user's eyes from straining, whether they are watching videos or playing games. Further, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla® Glass 3 and offers a highly immersive experience with 89% screen to body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. Also, the device comes equipped with a rear fingerprint unlock and Face Unlockk that can unlock the phone almost just as fast as you wake the screen.

Market Availability

OPPO A11K is available across offline stores and on leading e-commerce platforms including OPPO’s official website since 2nd July 2020. Priced at PKR 18999, OPPO A11K is available in two stunning color options - Flowing Silver and Deep Blue.

OPPO Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones

Closely following the A11K launch, OPPO also launches OPPO Enco W11. This product is a part of OPPO's mission to "bring amazing user experiences to Pakistani users through innovative, high-quality products”. The OPPO Enco W11 headphones are OPPO's true wireless audio product since its entry into the IoT business embedded with ultra-dynamic speakers among the industry, which make a detailed and powerful audio experience.

The OPPO Enco W11 comes with a Binaural Simultaneous Bluetooth® Transmission, Enhanced Bass,20-Hour Battery Life and IP55 Dust and Water Resistance so that you enjoy your music anywhere and at any time.

Available from 4th July 2020, OPPO Enco W11 is priced at PKR 5999.