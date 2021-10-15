UrduPoint.com

OPPO Officially Launches The Global Version Of ColorOS 12

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:42 PM

OPPO Officially Launches the Global Version of ColorOS 12

Based on Android 12, the new ColorOS brings a clean, inclusive UI with smoother performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) OPPO has officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users. Aiming to provide its users a seamless experience that’s closer to stock Android 12, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity as well as help achieve better work-life balance.

Inclusivity Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, Inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. Building on top of OPPO’s Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

Smoother, Seamless Experience Powering Greater Productivity

Giving users a smooth, seamless experience has been at the core of OPPO R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 emphasizes on both –comfort and endurance. Practical features such as PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager allow ColorOS 12 users stay productive through multiple scenarios.

Prioritized Privacy: Cutting the gimmicks and focusing on the basics

OPPO has been listening to its user feedback and prioritizing privacy on ColorOS.

The ColorOS 12 not only comes packed with all the improved security and privacy features from Android 12, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators, which empowers users to be the masters of their own privacy with clear, visualized menus and buttons; but also keeping the well-received features developed within the OPPO team, such as Private System, Private Safe, App Lock and others.

An OS that’s open to the Android developers

OPPO’s ColorOS aims to become a more Android developer friendly OS. In addition to the free camera SDKs covering OPPO’s most advantageous camera capabilities – including Ultra Steady Video Shooting, HDR, Super Wide-Angle, etc., OPPO has further opened its HyperBoost, Color Vision Enhancement to benefit Android app developers and enhance the Android ecosystem.

OPPO’s Exclusive Upgrade Policy

For the very first time, OPPO is also announcing a major update policy. Specifically, for the OPPO devices releasing from 2019 and onwards the company will guarantee three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices, and two Android updates for the Reno/F/K and some of the A Series and a single Android update for the low memory A Series models. Together with four years of regular security patch updates for the Find X Series, and three years for the Reno/ F / K/ A Series.

Related Topics

World Google Company 2019 Oppo All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Husband of killed Kenyan running star Tirop due in ..

Husband of killed Kenyan running star Tirop due in court

5 minutes ago
 Norway attacker handed over to health services: pr ..

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor

5 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in sargodha

Man shot dead in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue campaign successfully underway in capi ..

Anti-dengue campaign successfully underway in capital: DG health

14 minutes ago
 South African ministers freed after standoff with ..

South African ministers freed after standoff with vets

14 minutes ago
 Japan to Donate 10Mln More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses ..

Japan to Donate 10Mln More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Poorer Countries - Foreign ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.