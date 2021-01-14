OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal User-Centric Customer Experience Through their IoT Ecosystem

OPPO has been making waves ever since it entered the Pakistani market in 2015 with its high-quality smartphones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) OPPO has been making waves ever since it entered the Pakistani market in 2015 with its high-quality smartphones. Having recently released the ultra-sleek new Reno5, the brand, gearing onwards with its strong commitment to fostering a strong emotional connection with its customers, also offers its users an excellent IoT ecosystem.

OPPO, as a brand, focuses on perfecting the ideal IoT ecosystem through its strong commitment to providing users with an experience that caters to their functional needs as well while creating an emotional connection. The brand places strong focus on its core values BENFEN, remaining steadfast in following the best practices for ethics and work culture. Placing a strong emphasis on serving mankind through excellent service while forging a connection with the consumer, OPPO has introduced three new products that are fully optimized and designed to operate at peak performance.

Having recently launched the Reno5 with superstar Sheheryar Munawar as Mr. Reno unveiling the new masterful device from OPPO, the brand has also released the Enco W51 Wireless Headphones and the Enco W11 Wireless Headphones along with the OPPO watch. These three products new are sure to stir up a storm with the numerous features they are brimming with.

The OPPO Enco W51 and the Enco W11 both combine an ergonomic design that enables the headphones to fit perfectly in ears of all shapes and sizes with IP55 and IP54 certified water and dust resistance.

Both versions offer an extremely comfortable listening experience as the ultra-comfortable silicone caps help the headphones fit perfectly in the ear, delivering top-quality noise cancellation. These headphones’ ability to deliver high-quality sound through their active noise cancellation, especially in noisy environments really adds to the value of these headphones.

Along with these headphones, OPPO has also released another showstopper product with the release of the OPPO Smart Watch. Combining a unique design and some of the best high-end features available, OPPO’s Smart Watch has the finest curved display, making user interaction fun and immersive, with a 72.6 % screen to body ratio that really pops. Every Smart Watch unit goes through a 19-step polishing process which ensures a seamless bond between the 3D glass and the aluminum frame. Easy to use, with powerful processing capabilities, the watch is perfect for those who live life on the go. These new IoT products are now available in stores and online, and users have the chance to avail the excellent services that come with OPPO’s new IoT ecosystem.

The IoT ecosystem they have set up is built on the values of delivering efficiency and consistently proves how it is ahead in terms of innovation, while also showing how it is committed to building a strong relationship with its customers by allowing users to integrate seamlessly into the OPPO ecosystem and family.