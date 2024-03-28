Open Menu

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records As Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lineup

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) OPPO's groundbreaking flagship, the Reno11 Series 5G, has captured the nation's fascination since its launch, cementing its status as Pakistan's premier choice for premium smartphones. Consisting of the OPPO Reno11 5G and OPPO Reno11 F 5G, this series exemplifies OPPO's unwavering dedication to excellence, now available at an introductory price of PKR 79,999/- for the Reno11 F 5G which goes on sale today.

The buzz surrounding the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G has been electric, with unprecedented pre-order numbers showcasing overwhelming support. This fervor solidifies the series as the top contender in the premium smartphone market, delivering unrivaled value to consumers. The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is now accessible across Pakistan at authorized retailers, dealers and Naeem Electronics.

#RenovatorIsBack: A New Era of Premium Smartphones

Under the banner of #RenovatorIsBack, the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G has emerged as the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, offering unparalleled features and performance. With its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System led by a 64MP Main Camera with OIS, and a design that seamlessly blends elegance with functionality, the Reno11 Series redefines expectations for premium smartphones priced under PKR 79,999/-.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G: The Reno11 F 5G introduces a distinctive Magnetic Particle Design in Palm Green and Ocean Blue, accompanied by a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Beyond its aesthetics, the device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging, ensuring a seamless blend of performance and style – The best you can get in this category.

Embracing the Future with ColorOS 14 Both devices operate on ColorOS 14, seamlessly integrating beauty, security, productivity, and efficiency. Enhanced features like File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting provide users with seamless and productive experiences for both work and play. The resounding success of the Reno11 Series underscores OPPO's profound connection with its audience and its revered status as a beloved brand in Pakistan. As the series continues to break records, OPPO remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative and user-centric technology to its consumers.

