OPPO Reno4 Series Available Now In Pakistan Allowing Users To Sense The Infinite You

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

OPPO Reno4 Series Available Now in Pakistan Allowing Users to Sense the Infinite You

The recently launched OPPO Reno4 series is now available in the market and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. OPPO Reno4 8GB, and 128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999 and Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 256GB is available for PKR 84,999

Specifications OPPO Reno4 OPPO Reno4 Pro
Appearance Weight: Approx. 165g Weight: Approx. 161g
Height: 160.3mm
Width: 73.9mm
Thickness: 7.7mm Height: 160.2mm
Width: 73.2mm
Thickness: 7.7mm
Screen Size: 16.34cm/6.4” (diagonal)
Resolution: 2400*1080 pixels (FHD+)
Screen Ratio: 90.7%
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Size: 16.6cm/6.5” (diagonal)
Touchscreen: up to180Hz（90Hz fresh rate Resolution: 2400*1080
Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours
Screen
Ratio: 92.01%

Color Starry Night and Silky White Galactic Blue and Space Black
Camera
Rear Sensor: 48MP Rear Sensor: 48MP
Front Sensor: 32MP Front Sensor: 32MP
Battery 4015mAh 4000mAh
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Core Hardware
RAM: 8GB
ROM:128GB RAM: 8GB
ROM:256B
OS ColorOS 7.

2, based on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10


The Reno4 with its aesthetically trendy and slim design comes with innovative imaging features, AI-enhanced smart sensor, and 30W VOOC 4.0 with Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G SoC allowing people to unlock the best you.
The Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz borderless sense screen with a 3D curved display, 60W SuperVOOC 2.0, premium thin design, and innovative imaging features allowing users to be a pro is their daily routine.
The brand is giving away an amazing gift box to the first few lucky winners to book the Reno4 series online on OPPO’s official website.

More Stories From Technology

