OPPO Reno4 Series Available Now in Pakistan Allowing Users to Sense the Infinite You

The recently launched OPPO Reno4 series is now available in the market and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. OPPO Reno4 8GB, and 128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999 and Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 256GB is available for PKR 84,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020) Specifications OPPO Reno4 OPPO Reno4 Pro

Appearance Weight: Approx. 165g Weight: Approx. 161g

Height: 160.3mm

Width: 73.9mm

Thickness: 7.7mm Height: 160.2mm

Width: 73.2mm

Thickness: 7.7mm

Screen Size: 16.34cm/6.4” (diagonal)

Resolution: 2400*1080 pixels (FHD+)

Screen Ratio: 90.7%

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Size: 16.6cm/6.5” (diagonal)

Touchscreen: up to180Hz（90Hz fresh rate Resolution: 2400*1080

Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours

Screen

Ratio: 92.01%

Color Starry Night and Silky White Galactic Blue and Space Black

Camera

Rear Sensor: 48MP Rear Sensor: 48MP

Front Sensor: 32MP Front Sensor: 32MP

Battery 4015mAh 4000mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio P70

Core Hardware

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB RAM: 8GB

ROM:256B

OS ColorOS 7.

2, based on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10



The Reno4 with its aesthetically trendy and slim design comes with innovative imaging features, AI-enhanced smart sensor, and 30W VOOC 4.0 with Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G SoC allowing people to unlock the best you.

The Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz borderless sense screen with a 3D curved display, 60W SuperVOOC 2.0, premium thin design, and innovative imaging features allowing users to be a pro is their daily routine.

The brand is giving away an amazing gift box to the first few lucky winners to book the Reno4 series online on OPPO’s official website.