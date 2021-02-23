UrduPoint.com
PASTIC To Arrange Seminar On Knowledge Based Textiles

Tue 23rd February 2021

PASTIC to arrange seminar on knowledge based textiles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will organize an online seminar on "Shifting To Knowledge Based Textiles: Opportunities & Challenges" on Feb 24.

A spokesperson for the PASTIC said that the seminar would be very helpful particularly for the SME unitswhich had limited financial resources and were unable to spend money on their own research and development activities.

He said knowledge based textile would enable them to enhance their profit margin by just spending a very little amount on the production of innovative products.

