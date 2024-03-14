Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Admin Wing celebrated the International Women's Day with a team event dedicated to celebrating the indomitable spirit of resilience among its women employees. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf graced the event as Chief Guest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Admin Wing celebrated the International Women's Day with a team event dedicated to celebrating the indomitable spirit of resilience among its women employees. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf graced the event as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by the senior female leadership of PITB including Director General (DG) Business Development Saima Shaikh and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nadia Riaz.

The ceremony was aimed at recognizing and honoring the contributions of PITB women employees, highlighting their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence. The ceremony was attended by all the DGs, ADGs, Directors and female staff member of PITB.

In the spirit of equality, PITB’s female guards cut the cake.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB is an equal opportunity organization and is proud to have women in leadership positions. PITB remains committed to providing its female staff with a healthy work environment & opportunities for growth.”

Chairman Faisal Yousaf also highlighted the importance of gender equality and the need to empower women in the workplace. He commended the women employees for their exceptional achievements, emphasizing their vital role in writing the organization's success story.