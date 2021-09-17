PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) have signed an agreement to digitize the key work processes of PJHF

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2021) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) have signed an agreement to digitize the key work processes of PJHF. The agreement was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and Managing Director PJHF Shahid Farid on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was presided by Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar at Punjab Civil Secretariat Lahore.

According to the agreement, PITB will extend its support by digitizing and automating the system at PJHF in order to enhance the efficiency and optimize the workflow and services. It will also help in minimizing nepotism and pilferage by ensuring transparency through real time reporting and uniformity in records across the societies.

In particular, PITB will develop a comprehensive ERP software to cater to all the tasks related to Property Management, Accounts and Human Resource departments. The new system for PJHF will automate the manual and repetitive tasks by replacing the old accounting software and digitization of the HR system. The digitization of all the documents related to the plots in the societies of Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation and digitization of members’ particulars will improve the quality of service delivery and informed decision making.