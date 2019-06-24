UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan 9 Launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019’ To Connect Students With The Tech-driven World

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:29 PM

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019’ to Connect students with the tech-driven world

To place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings, 'Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019' has been launched as part of a collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board`s Project Plan 9 and Information Technology University (ITU), the Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019) To place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings, 'Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019' has been launched as part of a collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board`s Project Plan 9 and Information Technology University (ITU), the Punjab.

The core purpose of Whizkids is to enable children discover their talents and develop their skills in the fast paced, tech-driven world. The theme of the three-week long summer camp started on June 24, at Arfa Software Technology Park, is celebrating diversity both in terms of age and social stratification.

Packed with interesting and educative workshops, it also offers exciting activities to students from ages 8-18. The coaching and guidance given during this summer camp would help the children to catch up with the global technology trends and identify their future paths.

With special focus on STEM learning, the courses offered will have a blend of technology and entrepreneurship. The courses include Scratch, Robotics, Snap Circuit, Graphic Designing, Marketing and App Development, etc.

Additionally, Creative Content Writing will be offered to enhance the writing skills of children. Punjab Whizkids 2019 are divided into two groups of children. One group have children with ages from 8-13 years and the second with ages 14-18 years. The innovatively designed summer program being organized with the support of PITB`s HR wing, aims at delivering and nurturing future STEM experts, helps our youth chart their future and has, since its commencement, offered workshops ranging from IT based learning to personal development and confidence building.

Related Topics

World Technology Punjab Itu June 2019 National University From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

4 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

9 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense ..

2 minutes ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez thanks Amir Qater for announcing $3 bln inv ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.