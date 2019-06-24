Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019’ to Connect students with the tech-driven world

To place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings, 'Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019' has been launched as part of a collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board`s Project Plan 9 and Information Technology University (ITU), the Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019) To place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings, 'Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2019' has been launched as part of a collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board`s Project Plan 9 and Information Technology University (ITU), the Punjab.

The core purpose of Whizkids is to enable children discover their talents and develop their skills in the fast paced, tech-driven world. The theme of the three-week long summer camp started on June 24, at Arfa Software Technology Park, is celebrating diversity both in terms of age and social stratification.

Packed with interesting and educative workshops, it also offers exciting activities to students from ages 8-18. The coaching and guidance given during this summer camp would help the children to catch up with the global technology trends and identify their future paths.

With special focus on STEM learning, the courses offered will have a blend of technology and entrepreneurship. The courses include Scratch, Robotics, Snap Circuit, Graphic Designing, Marketing and App Development, etc.

Additionally, Creative Content Writing will be offered to enhance the writing skills of children. Punjab Whizkids 2019 are divided into two groups of children. One group have children with ages from 8-13 years and the second with ages 14-18 years. The innovatively designed summer program being organized with the support of PITB`s HR wing, aims at delivering and nurturing future STEM experts, helps our youth chart their future and has, since its commencement, offered workshops ranging from IT based learning to personal development and confidence building.