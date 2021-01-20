Politicians, civil society and tribal people here Wednesday highly welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding opening of 3G and 4G service in South Waziristan and termed it important for provision of speedy information besides a key source of education and healthy entertainment to them

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Politicians, civil society and tribal people here Wednesday highly welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding opening of 3g and 4g service in South Waziristan and termed it important for provision of speedy information besides a key source of education and healthy entertainment to them.

Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock welcomed announcement of Prime Minister regarding opening of 3G and 4 G service in South Waziristan and termed a positive step towards provision of timely information to hundreds of thousands of tribesmen about regional, national and international issues besides a source of education and healthy entertainment, he told APP.

He said it was the long demand of tribal people of South Waziristan fulfilled today by the Prime Minister during his important visit to South Waziristan where he distributed cheques among tribal youth under Kamayab Jawan Programme.

The Minister said extending PTI Govt. flagship Kamyab Jawan Programme to merged areas was a landmark initiative that would help generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth besides alleviate poverty and promote economic, trade and industrialization.

He said beneficiaries of Kamayab Jawan Programme would help establish its own business in small and large scales and contribute in their families and country's economic well beings.

The Agriculture Minister said merged areas has vast potential for olive plantation due to its better climate condition, soil and KP Govt would help encourage tribesmen and farmers for its cultivation from upcoming spring season.

While supporting Prime Minister's vision regarding Olive Trees Plantation, the Minister said Olive farming could become a potential source towards generation of employment opportunities for thousands of people and making the country's self sufficient in edible oil production in future.

Tribal elders Jamshed Khan Mehsud and Asad Meshud have also welcomed PM's announcement regarding opening of 3G and 4G and termed it a right step in accurate direction.

They said it were long demands of tribesmen of South Waziristan that was fulfilled today by the Prime Minister, adding PM has won hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of people including tribal youth.

Former Nazim Bahadar Khan also hailed opening of 3G and 4G service in South Wazirstan and highly appreciated vision of the Prime Minister towards economic development, strengthening of infrastructure including education and health services and generation of employment opportunities for tribesmen merged areas.

He expressed the hope that mega projects initiated by Government in merged areas would help accelerate pace of economic development and generate employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people.