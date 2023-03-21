President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need to pay attention to the Information Technology industry for betterment of the country.

He was addressing a certificates and awards distribution ceremony jointly organized by the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing and Saylani Welfare International Trust in Karachi.

The President said Information Technology is the fastest-growing sector in the world and it is the only industry that can help us in getting quick and desired results.

It may be mentioned that the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing was launched by President Dr. Arif Alvi to promote education, research and business opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, internet of Things, and Cloud Native Computing.