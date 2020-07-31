Proton-M Rocket With Telecommunication Satellites Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with two telecommunication satellites - Express-80 and Express-103 - was launched on Friday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on the second try, the Roscosmos state space corporation said.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos announced the postponement of the launch from July 30 to 31 for additional checks of components and assemblies. Later, a space industry source told Sputnik that the reason for the delay was a remark during check of the Briz-M upper stage's control system.

It will take record 18 hours 16 minutes for Proton-M to place the satellites into orbit.