PTA organized training course on `Unlocking Rural Mobile Coverage`

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ( PTA ) in collaboration with GSM Association (GSMA) organized one day capacity building training course on `Unlocking Rural Mobile Coverage` at PTA Headquarters. The training course was attended by representatives from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Cabinet Division, PTA , PEMRA, USF and Ignite, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The training course focused on expanding mobile coverage in rural areas and the role of government-industry in closing the mobile broadband coverage gap.

Senior Insights Manager, Connected Society, GSMA Calum Handforth delivered the course and gave the participants a greater understanding of strategies to improve rural coverage and innovative models to tackle the challenges associated with digital divide.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA, Maj. General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa said the course proved to be a valuable experience addressing different key issues.

He said the PTA was doing its utmost efforts alongside other stakeholders in supporting economic growth and social development by bringing the power of the mobile and internet to rural communities.

The Chairman also thanked GSMA for this collaboration and assured of PTA's full support for future programmes and trainings.

This course was delivered under the `PTA-GSMA Centre of Excellence Programme for Regional Regulatory Training` under which one training course was conducted on the latest topics of telecommunications and ICTs in every quarter of 2019 and 2020.