PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs 19.39 Billion (equivalent to USD 98.49 Million) against third instalment of license renewal fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd.

(Jazz). The amount has been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

With this deposit, the total deposits by PTA in FCF during the current financial year i.e. 2021-22 have become Rs. 102.5 Billion (equivalent to USD 577 Million).