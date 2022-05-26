UrduPoint.com

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 05:53 PM

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs 19.39 Billion (equivalent to USD 98.49 Million) against third instalment of license renewal fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd. (Jazz)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs 19.39 Billion (equivalent to USD 98.49 Million) against third instalment of license renewal fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd.

(Jazz). The amount has been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).
With this deposit, the total deposits by PTA in FCF during the current financial year i.e. 2021-22 have become Rs. 102.5 Billion (equivalent to USD 577 Million).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Telenor United States Dollars From Jazz Billion Million

Recent Stories

Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

48 minutes ago
 PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

48 minutes ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

48 minutes ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

49 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

49 minutes ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.