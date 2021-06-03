UrduPoint.com
PTCL And NUCES Signed MOU To Improve Customer Experience

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:01 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term research and development activities that will mutually benefit academia and the industry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term research and development activities that will mutually benefit academia and the industry. As a first step both are working to develop Artificial Intelligence based Speech Analytics that uses cutting-edge research and technology to find customer sentiments using AI based analytics and to evaluate recorded calls for the purpose of Quality Assurance of Customer Services.
The signing ceremony was attended by Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial and Group Strategy Officer, PTCL Group and Dr. Mohammad Ayub Alvi, Rector, NUCES, along with senior officials from both sides. This state-of-the-art system of Speech Analytics will be able to analyze customers’ sentiments by scanning calls based on a defined set of Call Quality Metrices. As a result, the system will flag calls in which quality of Customer Services was not up to the standard.

On this occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial and Group Strategy Officer, PTCL Group, said, “We are glad to partner with NUCES for this initiative as latest techniques and solutions will be explored for better customer services through this collaboration.

Using this research, it can possibly be scaled to solve several similar issues that are prevalent in the telecom industry of Pakistan. It is a unique and one-of-a-kind development initiative for Urdu language with wider applications in Customer Care and Contact Center domain that will positively impact multiple industry verticals.”
On this occasion, Dr. Mohammad Ayub Alvi, Rector, NUCES, said, “We are excited to collaborate with PTCL who has taken a leading role towards agile processes and automated systems. The development of this Avant methodology will enable PTCL Customer Care Quality Assurance team to analyze innumerable recorded customer interactions with Contact Centers without any major workforce and manned hours. Such collaboration between corporate sector and academia plays a key role for mutual benefit and to develop a long-term R&D partnership.”
Recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) have enabled researchers to develop systems that can analyze and generate language constructs close to human level accuracy. Using such technologies, PTCL continues to innovate for providing improved services to its customers.

